Unseasonal rains and hailstorms devastate crops in Washim district, employee strike delays crop panchnamas

Farmers are shedding tears due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms, while the delay in crop panchnamas caused by the ongoing employee strike is adding to their frustration. They are questioning when the government reports will arrive and when they will receive the necessary assistance. The farmers' concerns reflect their anger towards the current situation.

The rabi season crops in the district suffered extensive damage due to unseasonal rains, thunderstorms, and hailstorms between March 14 and 16. On March 17, additional damage was caused by hailstorms in Malegaon and Mangrulpir talukas. The situation worsened when untimely rains and hailstorms struck the entire district, including Washim, on March 18 after 4 PM.

The high-level system, along with the Guardian Minister, has given instructions to conduct Panchnama immediately in the affected areas. However, the ongoing indefinite strike by employees demanding the old pension scheme, including Talathis, Agricultural Assistants, Gram Sevaks, Agriculture Officers, and Agricultural Supervisors, has hindered the process. These employees play a vital role in conducting crop panchnamas. With over 90% of these employees participating in the strike, the administration is facing a shortage of manpower to carry out the task, causing further delays in the crop panchnama process. The farmers are expressing their anger and frustration towards the delayed response.

The talukas of Mangrulpir, Manora, Karanja, and Washim were hit by untimely rain and hailstorm on March 18. The hailstorm caused significant damage to wheat crops, orchards, chickpeas, and vegetable crops in several locations across Mangrulpir and Manora talukas.