Until BMC elections there will be raids in every ward, says Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today held a press conference and strongly criticized the BJP and the Central Investigation Agency. Speaking at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Sanjay Raut said that raids of IT is going on in Maharashtra at present. "Many of our leaders and their close associates have been under attack since this morning. It's all about harassing us, "he said. "Raids on selected people," said Sanjay Raut. In India, the central government is conducting raids on selected people. They see only Maharashtra and West Bengal in the country. They do not invade other BJP-ruled states. Until the BMC elections in Mumbai, there will be raids in every ward, ”Raut said.

He further said, "Attempts are being made to put pressure on us by launching raids on central investigative agencies like ED, IT. Shiv Sena has formed Mahavikas Aghadi government with NCP and Congress by removing BJP. The BJP is trying to destabilize our three-party government. That is why our leaders are being attacked. "