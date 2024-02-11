Unusual 'Mosquito Swarm' Raises Malaria Concerns Among Pune Residents

Residents of Keshavnagar and Kharadi in Pune were left astonished when they witnessed an extraordinary sight—a "mosquito tornado" swirling over the Mutha river. In a video shared on Instagram, a dense cloud of mosquitoes can be seen forming a swirling vortex near the riverbanks, creating a surreal spectacle. While such phenomena are not uncommon in certain regions during specific seasons, it is quite rare in urban areas like Pune.

Reports suggest that recent weather conditions have provided an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to this unusual occurrence. The sight has raised concerns among social media users about the potential health implications of such a large congregation of mosquitoes. Given that mosquitoes are carriers of diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, there are fears of a possible outbreak in the affected areas.

Netizens have also reacted to the video with comments where one user wrote, “The urge to swing the mosquito Electric Racket.” Another asked, “Someone with knowledge, what is the science behind this occurrence?,” to which the reply mentioned, “Rivers are self-cleaning. They contain animals that feed on mosquito larvae. The municipal corporation spills sewage into the river and let’s corporations pollute it, it leads to unchecked growth of water hyacinth which makes the surface of the river still enough for mosquitoes to breed. It may look funny but it’ll not be with the diseases they bring.”