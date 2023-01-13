Uorfi Javed files complaint with Maharashtra women’s panel against BJP leader Chitra Wagh

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for her alleged remarks on the actor’s immodest dress sense.

Uorfi’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said that the OTT star has complained to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. The complaint against Wagh has been filed for threatening and criminal intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain. The lawyer has also requested preventive action under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain, the message from Uorfi Javed’s lawyer read.

Requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of CrPC, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media ) today have mailed complaint to Woman Commission and now about 12.30 I will meet smt Rupali Chakankar Chairman Woman Commission. with written complaint for taking further action, the message further read.

On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slashed Uorfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women’s commission would do anything to it or not.

Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women’s Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes the women’s commission will do anything or not? Wagh tweeted in Marathi.

