UP's deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya leads 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' in Pune

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan', Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Pune, where he held a prominent press conference and made noteworthy visits.

The objective of this campaign is to establish connections with 1,000 prominent individuals from every Lok Sabha constituency. The campaign commenced on May 31 and will extend until June 30.

During his visit, Maurya paid a visit to the residence of the late BJP MP Girish Bapat, extending his condolences and meeting with Bapat's family members. He also visited Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune's Ganj Peth area. Later in the day, he had an interaction with Pune Guardian Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

In a direct criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maurya denounced the supposed anti-national remarks made by Gandhi during his visit to America. Maurya challenged Gandhi to actively engage in democratic processes and compete against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he genuinely believed in his principles. Maurya accused opposition parties of levelling unfounded allegations against the BJP without concrete evidence or widespread backing. Additionally, Maurya criticized former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly betraying his father's legacy, highlighting that the late Balasaheb Thackeray had never forged an alliance with the Congress party. Maurya emphasized the divergence between Uddhav Thackeray's actions and the principles upheld by his father.