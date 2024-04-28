Uttar Pradesh Building Fire : Major Blaze Engulfs Structure in Noida Sector 65, Rescue Operation Underway

A fire broke out in a building located in Noida Sector 65 earlier today, sparking a rapid response from fire tenders. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are currently underway, with details still awaited regarding the cause and extent of the fire. Emergency services are on the scene, working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of residents and property in the area.

Earlier, a major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi today (April 21) evening, officials said. "We received a call regarding the fire at around 5:22 pm. Fire tenders were pressed into service. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. Local police have been informed," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.