Vande Bharat trains likely to commence soon from Nagpur to Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhopal

Due to the significant passenger demand, there are indications that Vande Bharat trains from Nagpur to Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhopal will commence soon. Divisional Railway Manager Tushar Kant Pandey addressed the media today during a program organized under the Amrut Bharat Yojana. This development is a promising signal towards the potential launch of these high-speed trains.

The railway station in Nagpur, known as the heart of the country, connects different provinces in all four directions. Trains to major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhopal are often crowded with passengers. While there is a high number of trains from Nagpur to Mumbai, the frequency of trains to Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhopal is comparatively lower, leading to overcrowding in these routes. As a result, many private buses operate between Nagpur and these cities. Railway officials have submitted a report to the ministry, urging the introduction of Vande Bharat trains to address this issue.

Vande Bharat trains are receiving a tremendous response from passengers on various routes across the country, particularly on the Central Railway section, including Maharashtra. Considering this overwhelming demand, the Ministry of Railways is actively planning to introduce Vande Bharat trains on multiple routes. As a result, there are indications that Vande Bharat trains from Nagpur to Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhopal will be launched soon.