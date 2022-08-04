'Varsha' bungalow finally gets name plate of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

'Varsha' bungalow has a unique importance in the politics of Maharashtra. 'Varsha' bungalow is known as the official residence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Not only this, this 'Varsha' bungalow is a witness of political events and developments in Maharashtra. Now this 'Varsha' bungalow has finally got Eknath Shinde's name plate. But the question is whether Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will live in 'Varsha' bungalow?

A month has passed since the transfer of power in the state. Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath. As per custom and rule, Chief Minister's residence is at Varsha Bungalow. But even after a month after becoming the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde is still living in the 'Nandanvan' bungalow.

In fact, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been running his administration from the official residence 'Nandanvan' in Malabar since 2014. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had left his 'Varsha' residence on June 22 when the power struggle was going on in Maharashtra. Since then this bungalow was empty. Finally, after a month, Varsha's residence has been decorated with the name of Eknath Shinde. Also, the painting of the 'Varsha' bungalow has also been completed. Now after becoming Chief Minister, will Eknath Shinde go to live in 'Varsha' residence? And if it goes, when will it go?