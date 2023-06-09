Varsha Gaikwad appointed as Mumbai Congress president, Bhai Jagtap ousted

Former school education minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad has been selected as the President of the Mumbai Congress. Bhai Jagtap has been removed from the position.

Amidst the Mumbai municipal elections, there has been a significant reshuffle within Mumbai Congress. A major change has taken place within the Mumbai Congress. Bhai Jagtap has been removed from the position of Mumbai Congress President, and Varsha Gaikwad has been selected for the post. This selection has been announced by the Congress General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal, as stated in the official statement.

Congress has made significant changes in Gujarat and Puducherry as well. Shaktisinh Gohil has been selected as the Congress Pradesh President in Gujarat, while V. Vaithilingam has been selected as the Congress Pradesh President in Puducherry.