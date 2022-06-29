Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Sheikh walk out of cabinet meeting; reason unclear

The cabinet meeting of the Thackeray government, which was called regarding renaming three cities, has begun. However, at the same time, Congress Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Sheikh walked out of the meeting. The reason for this is still unclear. In yesterday's meeting, Minister Anil Parab had demanded that Aurangabad be renamed Sambhajinagar and a resolution be passed in tomorrow's meeting. Osmanabad is also likely to be renamed. It is demanded that the city be renamed as Dharashiv. A second cabinet meeting was convened in 24 hours as the MVA government will face floor test.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the cabinet meeting for video conferencing till yesterday, attended the cabinet meeting physically. On the other hand, the Thackeray government has challenged the governor's order for a majority trial in the Supreme Court. The hearing will begin shortly. This is when the Thackeray government's cabinet meeting is taking place. Due to this, Uddhav Thackeray is likely to resign from the post of Chief Minister after seeing the verdict of the Supreme Court. If that happens, it could be the last meeting of the Thackeray cabinet. Varsha Gaikwad reappeared for the cabinet meeting. Given the reason for forgetting the file.

