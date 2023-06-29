Varsha Gaikwad claims Shinde govt and BMC made false promises on preparation for monsoon

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made false promises on their preparation for the monsoon.

The inadequate monsoon preparation is evident to all, Gaikwad told reporters here, even though the rains have only just started. The civic administration spends crores of rupees on repairs of potholes and drains and the government claimed there will be no water-logging this year, she said.

Gaikwad said water-logging has been witnessed in many low-lying areas and the busy Andheri subway in Mumbai had to be closed (on Wednesday). Honest tax payers suffer due to the corrupt and inefficient civic administration. All claims of the Mumbai civic administration and the Shinde government on monsoon preparedness have turned false, she alleged.

Gaikwad demanded that the officials concerned be held accountable and punished. She said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had assured of action against officials who fail in their duty. Will he act? the Congress leader asked.