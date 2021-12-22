Varsha Gaikwad: If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may shut schools again

School in Maharashtra reopened on December 1. However, schools may close again due to the growing threat of Corona's Omicron variant, warned Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. The number of omicron patients in the state is increasing day by day. In the first week of December, the state recorded it's first omicron patient. Now this number has gone beyond 50. Against that background, Varsha Gaikwad has made an important statement. 'If the number of Omicron patients continues to rise, it may be decided to close the schools again. We are keeping an eye on the situation, 'said Gaikwad. She was talking to ANI.

Schools were closed for more than 20 months due to covid and it reopened on December 1, 2021. Last month, the state government took an important decision to start classes one to four in rural areas and classes one to seven in urban areas offline after the commencement of classes five to twelve. After that, schools started from 1st December.

