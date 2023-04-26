Varun Dhawan wins Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award actor male category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, and CSR.

At the ceremony, actor Varun Dhawan was honoured with a special award and he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Lokmat for presenting him with this honour. He acknowledged the significance of this award, stating that it holds a special place in his heart.

Varun Dhawan is a popular actor known for his impressive acting skills, which have won him the hearts of many. He made his debut in Bollywood in 2012 with the movie 'Student of the Year' and has since then established himself as a prominent figure in the industry. Varun's latest film, 'Bhediya', which hit the screens last year, was a huge success at the box office. I