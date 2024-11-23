Vasai Election Results 2024: BJP's Sneha Dube Pandit Takes Lead Over Hitendra Thakur By Over 3,000 Votes

In a significant political development in the Vasai constituency, BJP candidate Sneha Dube Pandit has taken a decisive lead over Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur by more than 3,000 votes. The result is being closely watched as it signals a possible shift in the region's political landscape. Sneha Dube Pandit, representing the BJP, has been campaigning on promises of development, better infrastructure, and improved governance. Her lead reflects strong voter turnout in BJP’s favor, potentially challenging the long-standing dominance of Hitendra Thakur, who has been a key figure in Vasai's political sphere for decades.

Thakur's BVA has traditionally enjoyed a stronghold in the constituency, backed by significant grassroots support. However, early trends suggest a tilt towards BJP's agenda, indicating a change in voter sentiment.The Vasai constituency, part of Maharashtra's Palghar district, has been a focal point in the 2024 assembly elections, with both parties heavily investing in their campaigns. The counting process continues, and final results are awaited, but BJP’s lead has already set the stage for intense discussions about Vasai's political future.

The Vasai assembly election has seven candidates in the race, but the focus is firmly on three prominent contenders: Hitendra Thakur, the sitting MLA and leader of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA); Vijay Patil, a seasoned leader and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) secretary; and Sneha Dube, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of the Shramjivi Sanghatna.



