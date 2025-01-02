Vasai: Minor Girl Raped Twice by 50-Year-Old Man at Workplace, Case Registered

Palghar, Maharashtra (January 2, 2025): A minor girl working at a company in Vasai was allegedly raped multiple times by a 50-year-old male colleague. The incidents occurred at the company's office and terrace.

A woman in Vasai, near Mumbai, filed an FIR asserting that she was raped on December 31 and January 1—first in a company cabin and then on its rooftop. The accused is absconding pic.twitter.com/M2cB861zfz — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2025

The accused, whose name has not been released, is currently absconding. Police are searching for him. The victim, whose identity is being withheld, reported the crime to the Waliv police station.

Read Also | Allahabad High Court Rules 'Jija and Sali' Relationship Immoral But Not Rape; Grants Bail to Accused

The first incident occurred on December 31 in a company cabin. The following day, January 1, he again assaulted the girl on the company's terrace.

According to reports, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 64, 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).