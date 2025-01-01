Allahabad High Court Rules 'Jija and Sali' Relationship Immoral But Not Rape; Grants Bail to Accused

Cases of murder and rape often arise due to illicit relationships. Recently, the uncle of a Pune MLA was murdered in an incident linked to such a relationship. In a separate case involving a brother-in-law and sister-in-law (jija and sali) in Allahabad, the High Court granted bail to the jija, stating that while their relationship was immoral, it did not fall under the category of rape.

The young woman, a sister-in-law, accused her brother-in-law (jija) of physically abusing her under the pretext of marriage. However, the court ruled that while their love affair was immoral, it did not amount to sexual harassment. A case was registered against the accused under sections 366, 376, and 506 of the IPC, with allegations of kidnapping and promising to marry his sister-in-law. The accused filed a bail plea, and the Allahabad High Court made the remarks during the hearing of the case.

The court also took into account that the girl was an adult and had been involved in an affair. The accused, jija, was arrested in July 2024 and has no prior criminal record. Based on these factors, the court allowed his bail plea and granted him bail.