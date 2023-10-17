Vasai-Virar Water Crisis: Activist attempts suicide by consuming sanitizer

The water crisis in Vasai-Virar has taken a distressing turn as a protester, who had been demonstrating atop a water tank demanding additional water supply for the region, attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to reports in ABP Maza, the protester, identified as Nanasaheb Kolekar, a social worker and young activist, had initiated a unique agitation reminiscent of the iconic Bollywood movie 'Sholay' to draw attention to the dire need for more water in Vasai-Virar. He had perched himself atop the water tank of Waliv Talao, brandishing a bottle of sanitiser, and had even threatened self-harm if authorities attempted to remove him.

The situation took a grave turn when Vasai-Virar Fire Brigade personnel intervened in an effort to safely bring him down from the precarious position. During the rescue operation, Kolekar ingested the sanitiser he had been holding. Swiftly responding, the fire brigade personnel rushed him to the municipal hospital located in Nalasopara East, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.