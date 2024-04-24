Vashi Traffic Update: Traffic Flow Resumes on Vashi Bridge After Expansion Joint Repair

Normal traffic has been restored on the Mumbai lane of Vashi Bridge after repair work was completed on a damaged expansion joint. The problem occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a section of the steel plate within the expansion joint of the bridge broke.

The Vashi traffic unit stated that ongoing suspension work on the bridge required the removal of expansion plates. However, during the passage of VIP vehicles on Monday afternoon, one of the plates became dislodged, causing traffic congestion on the Mumbai lane of the Vashi bridge. A traffic police officer stationed along the stretch emphasized the importance of installing barricades to prevent potential accidents, as part of the steel plate from the expansion joint was dragged some distance away with the vehicle.

Dilip Gujar, Senior Police Inspector of the Vashi Traffic unit, reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic disruptions. "To prevent any vehicles from being affected by the damaged expansion joint, we promptly erected barricades," said Gujar. He further explained that due to the joint's damage, only two lanes towards Mumbai were operational.

Following the incident, the relevant agency responsible for the expansion joint maintenance was notified. "The steel plate has been securely welded back into place, restoring normal traffic flow," confirmed Gujar.

The Vashi bridge serves as a vital link connecting Navi Mumbai with Mumbai at Mankhurd, and it is frequently utilized by vehicles commuting from Pune. Currently, construction is underway to add extra lanes to the side lanes of the bridge. Additionally, repair work on the bridge itself is being conducted.