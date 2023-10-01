VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar announces statewide tour ahead of Lok Sabha polls

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, political parties across Maharashtra have intensified their preparations, with several launching extensive campaigns. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has also joined the fray, announcing a statewide tour in the lead-up to the elections. VBA President, Prakash Ambedkar, is set to embark on a tour covering key districts, starting tomorrow.

Ambedkar's tour will kick off in Latur, where he will engage with party workers at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park. Subsequently, he is scheduled to visit Satara on October 7, Beed district on October 11, and Satana town in Nashik district on October 28. The VBA, which recently formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) group, has distanced itself from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, asserting its independent stance.

As the election fervour grips the state, the VBA has been actively organizing public meetings, rallies, and interactions with party officials and workers. With the Lok Sabha elections slated for the next year, various political factions, including NCP, Congress, BJP, Shinde faction, Shiv Sena, and MNS, have intensified their campaigns and are conducting extensive meetings across different regions of the state.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as parties gear up to mobilize their supporters and engage with constituents ahead of the crucial elections.