VBA to contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 elections: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar announced that his party will contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections.

We will contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. Party units have started preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. I will contest from Akola Lok Sabha constituency, said Prakash Ambedkar

The VBA is all set to contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats. We have started preparations in that direction. And we will be touring the state from October. Ambedkar added that he will contest the Akola seat himself, Indian Express reported.