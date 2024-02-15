Verbal Spat Erupts Between NCP Leaders Jitendra Awhad and Amol Mitkari over Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar will decide on Thursday on the disqualification of NCP MLAs after the Election Commission's verdict and its symbol went to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Narvekar will read out the results at 4.30 pm.

Verbal wars are commonplace between the leaders of both factions of the NCP. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad from the Sharad Pawar faction has been persistently attacking Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Now, once again, he has targeted Pawar and referred to him as a "nephew traitor".



The Ajit Pawar faction has also responded to Awhad's criticism. Ajit Pawar is being targeted by Jitendra Awhad after the split in the NCP. In the past too, he had referred to Ajit Pawar's statements and criticized him in strong words. Pawar had refrained from talking about Awhad, saying that he does not want to answer those who do not want to answer him. Ajit Pawar faction MLA Amol Mitkari has responded to this.

Awhad had tweeted a couplet in Marathi titled 'Putnya Gaddar Nighala' (Nephew Turned Traitor).

English Translation:

"Because the nephew turned out to be a traitor,

The time will come when you will ask for forgiveness

Uncle, forgive me, it was a mistake

And this time there's no apology like in 2019

No forgiveness to traitors!

Amol Mitkari hit back at Awhad with Shero-Shayri, calling his criticism a "so-called progressive".

Translation:

"Go ahead and raise a finger on my character

Only On One Condition:

Your Fingers Should be unsoiled"



The Vidhan Sabha Speaker's decision today is only likely to fuel such verbal spats.