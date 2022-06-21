Vertical split in Shiv Sena? This MLA is said to be with Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Mahavikas Aghadi government has been hit hard by the BJP in the Vidhan Parishad elections

Even before his recovery, Shiv Sena's weighty leader and minister Eknath Shinde have become unreachable, which has created a stir in the state's politics. Eknath Shinde was rumored to be unhappy with the ruling party's Mahavikas Aghadi government. Meanwhile, many MLAs including Eknath Shinde and his supporters became unreachable after the Assembly polls were closed yesterday.

The names of Shiv Sena's not reachable MLAs have come to the fore. Among them are Shahajibapu Patil, Mahesh Shinde, Bharat Gogavale, Mahendra Dalvi, MLA Mahendra Thorve, Vishwanath Bhoir, Gyanraj Chowgule, Sanjay Rathod, Pratap Saranaik, Sanjay Sirsat, Ramesh Bornare, Sandipan Bhumare, Abdul Sattar, Balaji Kinikar, Vishwanath Bhoir, Ravindra Phatak. Sanjay Raimulkar and Prakash Abitkar. However, no official information has come to light as to how many of these MLAs are in Surat with Eknath Shinde. However, according to media reports, about 13 MLAs are said to be with Eknath Shinde.

However, it is reported that Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference in Surat this afternoon to explain his role. Eknath Shinde's displeasure has caused an earthquake in the politics of the state. A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the hotel where Eknath Shinde and his supporters are staying.

