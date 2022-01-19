Vicky Kaushal turns cricketer on the sets of his new film
Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. To make the shooting a fun experience, he, along with, the crew hit the ground and played cricket during break time.
On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket on the sets.
"Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set," he captioned the clip.
Earlier, he had also given us a glimpse of post shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food -- including fries and coke.
Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky in the yet-to-be-titled film.
( With inputs from ANI )
