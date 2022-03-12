Vicky Kaushal wishes 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar on his birthday
Actor Vicky Kaushal wished 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar on his birthday.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Vicky went down his memory lane and shared a picture with Aditya during the shooting of the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.
Addressing him as 'Bhai', he wrote, "Happy birthday mere Bhai. Lots of love! @adityadharfilms."
Responding to Vicky's sweet gesture, Aditya also replied, "Mera Bhaaaai!!! Love you!!"
Talking about their upcoming project, 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' will be their second collaboration after the National Award-winning movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019.
