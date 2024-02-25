Vidarbha to Experience Yellow Alert Starting February 27

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Vidarbha from February 25 to 27. The Weather Department previously forecasted cloudy weather and light showers, with the RMC warning of potential hailstorms, gusty winds, and lightning on February 26 and 27. Farmers are advised to take precautions to safeguard their crops during this period. Recent cloudy weather has led to a slight drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across Vidarbha.

This cooling trend is expected to persist for the next 2-3 days. On Saturday, areas like Akola, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal recorded maximum temperatures above 34 degrees Celsius, while others such as Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, and Gondia experienced similar conditions. Nagpur and Gadchiroli saw daytime temperatures below 34 degrees Celsius. Minimal changes were observed in minimum temperatures throughout Vidarbha on Saturday. However, northerly winds have brought a chill during the night across the region.