VIDEO: BJP MLA Sandeep Dhurve Criticized for Dancing with Gautami Patil Amid Yavatmal Flood Crisis

Amid severe flooding across Yavatmal district, BJP leaders and office-bearers have faced criticism for their participation in a dance event featuring dancer Gautami Patil. The controversy intensified as footage emerged showing BJP MLA Sandeep Dhurve (Arni constituency) and other party members dancing with Patil during the Dahi Handi festival in Umarkhed.

Opposition leaders have criticized the BJP for focusing on celebrations while the district faces a dire flood situation. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has sharply criticised the video, describing it as insensitive given the ongoing suffering of residents.

Vijay Wadettiwar's Tweet:

MLA Dhurve defended his action by saying he danced at the insistence of the workers.

The festival, held on Tuesday, September 3, was organized by BJP MLA Namdev Sasane and BJP coordinator Nitin Bhutada on the premises of a zilla parishad school. The event, which featured Patil as the main attraction, drew a large crowd. Madhya Pradesh Minister and Yavatmal district organizational in-charge Prahlad Sinh Patil was also present.

The situation in Yavatmal is severe, with heavy rain worsening the floods. The public and opposition are upset over BJP leaders celebrating while people are struggling with the disaster.