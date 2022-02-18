VIDEO! Fire breaks out at residential building in Borivali, no casualties reported

A huge fire has broken out in a building in Chikuwadi in Mumbai's Borivali area. The fire broke out on the twelfth floor of the building at around 12:40 pm. As soon as the information of the incident was received, eight vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

The fire broke out on the twelfth floor of a building called Paradise in Borivali West Chikuwadi area. Most of the people in the buildings have been evacuated. It is a 24-storey building and preliminary information is coming to light that some people are trapped.