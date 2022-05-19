Video game parlor operator brutally murdered in Kupwad over financial dispute

Prashant Mahadev Nawale (48, resident of Kapse Plot, Kupwad), an online video game parlor operator, was stabbed to death in a financial dispute near Bamnoli Road in the city on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect Chand Mirasaheb Sheikh (29, resident of Kapse Plot, Kupwad) was immediately arrested by Kupwad MIDC police.

According to police, Prashant Nawale had been running an online video game parlor for the last two years, renting a shop on Bamnoli Road. Nawale had given a loan of Rs 80,000 to the suspect Chand Sheikh a year ago. There were constant arguments between Nawale and Sheikh.

Nawale was sitting in the online parlor on Wednesday afternoon. At that time, Sheikh suddenly came to the shop. And they again heated into the argument. During the argument, Sheikh got angry and stabbed Nawale in the chest. Nawale was seriously injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Chand Sheikh escaped from the place. After the incident, all the shops on both sides of the road, including the local liquor store adjacent to the parlor, were shut down. Upon receiving the information, a team of Kupwad MIDC police rushed to the spot. Nawale, who was covered in blood, was admitted to the government hospital in Mirzapur for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment.

The incident has caused a stir in the city. Police took immediate action and arrested the suspect Chand Sheikh. The matter is under further investigation, officials said