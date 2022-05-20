VIDEO! Man climbs tower after his wife refuses to return at in-laws place

A man climbed a tower as his wife refused to return from her parents house in Sangamner. Keshav Kale (22 years old) is the name of this agitating youth. The incident took place on Thursday (May 19) at around 2.30 pm. He told the people that he would not come down unless his wife comes back.

The agitation sent shockwaves through the administration. Finally, after Sub-Inspector of Police Dilip Pawar brought his wife in front of him and appealed for a settlement, the youth came down from the tower at 4 pm. It is learned that Keshav Kale was married to a girl from Godre (Junnar) in December 2021 at Kurkundi Ghargaon. Due to a dispute between the husband and wife, his wife went to her parent's house in Godre. On Thursday, Keshav went to her parent house to bring his wife back, but his wife refused to accompany him, after which Keshav Kale climbed on the tower.

He climbed on the high voltage tower in front of the petrol pump at Siddhanath village in Pimpalgaon to get his demand met. Police Patil informed the police about this. Police immediately rushed to the spot. He came downstairs after he was promised the police will bring his wife back. Keshav had earlier threatened to jump from the hill of Godre village. Keshav's in-laws also said that they had lodged a complaint against him.

