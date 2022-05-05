VIDEO! Navneet Rana breaks down meeting husband Ravi Rana after 12 days

MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana met after 12 days being in prison, the couple broke down in tears. After Ravi Rana visited Navneet Rana in the hospital, tears rolled down from Navneet Rana's eyes. The Rana couple's emotional meeting was captured on camera and the video is going viral on social media.

Navneet Rana was lodged in Byculla Jail while Ravi Rana was lodged in Taloja Jail. The court granted bail to the Rana couple with special conditions. Although the Rana couple has been granted bail, various restrictions have been imposed on them. They will not be able to speak to the media on the matter. Witnesses are also prohibited from contacting or pressuring them in any way.



