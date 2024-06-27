Video Of Exchanging Sweets Between Chandrakant Patil & Uddhav Thackeray On First Day Of Monsoon Session Goes Viral

The final session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly began in Mumbai on Thursday. The monsoon session, seen as the last one under the current Mahayuti government, follows a day of heated exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition in their respective press conferences. Given this backdrop, a tense atmosphere was anticipated. However, an unexpected yet pleasant scene unfolded before the session commenced.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil visited the office of Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, on the first day of the session. Patil presented a large chocolate to the opposition leader. Present at Danve's office were Uddhav Thackeray and Anil Parab. As soon as Patil entered, a cheerful and friendly conversation ensued among the leaders. Danve offered a box of sweets to Patil, stating, "We are distributing sweets because our 31 MPs won in the Lok Sabha elections." Patil then handed a piece of the sweet to Anil Parab and remarked, "I am distributing his sweet in advance."

Anil Parab of the Thackeray faction is contesting the recent Mumbai Graduates' Constituency election against BJP's Kiran Shelar, with the results due on July 1. Patil’s congratulatory gesture towards Parab sparked political discussions.

Watch Video

Video of exchange between #ChandrakantPatil and #UddhavThackeray goes viral on first day of #monsoonsession. Patil, who's parliamentary affairs minister, gave a chocolate to MLC LoP Ambadas Danve. pic.twitter.com/sdm3sisyUe — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) June 27, 2024

After meeting with Patil, Uddhav Thackeray was approached by the media outside the assembly. When asked for his reaction, Thackeray declined to comment. A journalist quipped, "We need to know who is winking at whom." Thackeray humorously responded, "Should I start wearing sunglasses from tomorrow?" His witty remark was met with laughter.