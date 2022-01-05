Video: Passenger alleges Mumbai airport covid testing a "scam", BMC refutes allegation

A passenger from Britain has alleged that a scam was going on at Mumbai airport in the name of covid test. He had taken the test three hours before leaving London which was negative. However, after landing in Mumbai, he tested positive. Therefore, he doubted the testing process and requested a double test. However, the staff stationed at the Mumbai airport denied it. Manoj Ladwa had come from Britain for the funeral of a relative. He had tested the Corona at London's Heathrow Airport three hours before the start of the journey. It was found to be negative. He was reportedly shifted to a government-run quarantine facility and missed the funeral.

"I am here trying to get to my father-in-law's funeral. Sharmili, her father died 24 hours ago, we rushed to get to India and these people are screwing this over to try and get more money out of us," Mr Ladwa alleged, adding, "This is just unreal."

“The allegations made in this video are not based on facts but are completely false and misleading. In fact, he gave a self-declaration and chose the option of COVID test at the airport," the BMC said in a statement.



