Vidharbha region receives 180 percent more rain than average

The heavy rains that have been going on in Vidarbha for the past two days are still continuing today. Eight districts of Vidarbha have been hit by floods. Vidarbha recorded 180 percent more rainfall than the average. Wardha, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Buldana, Yavatmal, Bhandara districts are under flood condition. Akola and Amravati districts are on orange alert today while heavy rain is forecast in other districts as well. 30 villages of Amravati and 42 villages of Wardha were disconnected due to rain. NDRF and SDRF units were rushed to Wardha for relief and rescue operations. Life has been disrupted due to floods. In the background of all this, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is on a visit to Wardha and Chandrapur today. He will inspect the flood affected areas and after that a review meeting of the entire situation will be held in Nagpur.

Flood water in hundreds of houses in Akola, great damage to crops too (Akola Flood)

Even in Akola, the flood situation continues. 10 to 12 feet of water has reached the Gandhigram bridge due to the flooding of the Purna river. The Akot-Akola road has been closed for 18 hours due to water flowing over this bridge. Akot-Shegaon-Andura route is also closed. Water has also entered hundreds of houses in Akola city. Agriculture in many areas has also gone under water. Due to this, the crops have suffered a lot. Nine doors of Purna Madhyam Project have been opened. A large amount of discharge is going on in the Purna river bed. Therefore, vigilance warning has been given to the villages along the river Purna. A total of six talukas in Akola have been affected.

