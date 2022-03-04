Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's 'Jalsa' teaser takes fans' curiosity levels one notch higher

Actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, on Friday, surprised their fans by giving them a glimpse of their upcoming thriller 'Jalsa'.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya dropped the film's teaser, which will definitely leave her fans curious.

As per the teaser clip, it seems like Vidya is playing the role of a journalist who assigns the story involving the girl (who is probably dead) to somebody. On the other hand, Shefali Shah looks petrified in the teaser video.

Actor Iqbal Khan, too, marked his presence in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser of 'Jalsa', Vidya wrote, "Get ready to uncover a story within a story! #JalsaOnPrime on 18th March, on @primevideoin Teaser out now."

Suresh Triveni has helmed the Prime Video's project, which also features Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. 'Jalsa' is scheduled to release on March 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor