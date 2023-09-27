Vijay Wadettiwar seeks high-level probe into projects under AMRUT scheme in Chandrapur

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has called for a "high-level probe" into projects falling under the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in Chandrapur city, Maharashtra. Alleging that the contractor failed to complete the projects despite receiving payment.

Wadettiwar addressed a press conference in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

Wadettiwar, who represents the Brahmapuri constituency in Chandrapur and serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, claimed that during the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation before the appointment of an administrator last year, the civic body had made payments to the contractor.

One of the projects under scrutiny involves laying a pipeline to provide drinking water in Chandrapur under the AMRUT scheme. However, the concerned agency has not completed the project despite receiving advance payments from the corporation, according to Wadettiwar.

As a result, residents of Chandrapur are facing water shortages, and the ongoing roadwork related to the project has compounded their difficulties. Wadettiwar also raised concerns about the quality of water tanks constructed under the central government's AMRUT scheme.

In response to these issues, Wadettiwar called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation, potentially involving a special investigation team (SIT) or retired judges.

Additionally, Wadettiwar discussed the opposition from leaders of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the proposal to include the Maratha community within the OBC category. He urged the state government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to resolve this matter promptly. Wadettiwar emphasized the importance of inviting concerned OBC leaders who have been protesting the proposal to the negotiation table.