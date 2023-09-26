Vijay Wadettiwar seeks to know why efficient probe agencies fail to nab people involved in paper leak incidents

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday sought to know why efficient central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) fail to nab the people involved in leaking papers of recruitment examinations conducted by the government.

Vijay Wadettiwar also criticized the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde for its handling of paper leak incidents and urged the government to take proactive measures to prevent such malpractices in the future.

After the talathi recruitment fiasco, there are instances of paper leaks in the similar hiring procedures of Mumbai police and state forest department. Why efficient probe agencies like ED and CBI fail to nab the people behind it? the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly asked in a statement.

Slamming the state government comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party faction headed by Ajit Pawar, Wadettiwar said, 'It seems that a huge amount of money has been used for the formation of this government. It looks like leaking exam papers is a new way of filling their own coffers which turned empty during the formation of this dispensation. Not a single exam conducted in the past several months took place without paper leak incidents, he said.

The state government should undertake some measures to put a check on such malpractices and conduct fresh exams for these posts,' the former state minister said.