Vijay Wadettiwar slams administration over power outage at Amravati women's hospital

Amravati District Women's Hospital has been grappling with a power outage for the past two hours, causing distress to pregnant women and children under care. The hospital administration, when contacted, informed that efforts to restore the power supply were in progress. The dire situation has left around 250 expectant mothers in discomfort, as the lack of electricity has resulted in sweltering conditions.

Leader of the Opposition in the state, Vijay Wadettiwar, paid a visit to the Amravati district-level hospital and expressed his frustration over the situation. Wadettiwar questioned the accountability for this distressing state of affairs. He raised concerns about the health minister's responsibility, suggesting that if the value of a person's life is underestimated, it could lead to legal consequences, even suggesting charges of culpable homicide.

This incident sheds light on the state's approach towards governance and its regard for the people's well-being. The incident reveals the stark reality of a system where the basic needs of citizens are not being adequately addressed, highlighting the urgency for swift actions and improvements.