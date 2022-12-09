Vikas Walkar, father of deceased Shraddha Walkar, to address a press conference today

Vikas Walkar, father of deceased Shraddha Walkar, will be addressing a press conference today afternoon at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh near Azad Maidan. Walkar will break his silence on his daughter's death for the first time after her murder came to light in November.

Shraddha was murdered in May this year allegedly by Aaftab Poonawala who was her live in partner since 2019. He murdered her in a flat in Delhi and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then took several days to dispose her in jungle. Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court on Friday. According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.