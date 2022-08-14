Vinayak Mete Death: Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis reach hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rushed to the MGM hospital in Panvel this morning, after the tragic demise of Vinayak Mete. The Maratha leader, another person and his driver were in the car while they on way to Mumbai from Pune, he said. A vehicle hit their car near the Madap tunnel and all of them received serious injuries.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai where Mete was declared dead. The doctor who checked on Mete at the MGM Hospital in Panvel later told reporters that the leader was brought to the hospital in a seriously injured condition. Maharashtra Legislative Council Vinayak Mete was killed after a vehicle hit his car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday morning. He was 52. Unfortunately, Mete was brought to the hospital in a seriously injured state and could not survive his injuries.