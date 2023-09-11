Violent clash erupts in Satara over social media posts; Internet services temporarily suspended

Late on Sunday night, a violent clash erupted in Pusesavali a village in the Khatav taluka of Satara district, Maharashtra. The confrontation was triggered by objectionable posts on social media, resulting in property damage and arson. Internet services in the area have been temporarily suspended as the situation remains under control.

The incident unfolded on Sunday night when two groups engaged in a heated dispute over objectionable posts posted on social media. One of the posts in question was related to revered historical figures, and the other group claimed that these posts insulted these great men.

As tensions escalated, the situation turned violent, with clashes breaking out between the two groups. The violence led to several houses being pelted with stones, cars being thrown onto the roads and vandalized, and even instances of arson.

Local law enforcement swiftly intervened to restore order in the area, deploying a heavy police force to the village. Internet services in the district were suspended starting Monday morning to prevent further escalation and the spread of inflammatory content.

This incident had been causing unrest in the village for several days, with previous police interventions aimed at restoring peace. However, on Sunday night, the controversy reignited, resulting in heightened tensions.

The police have once again intervened to quell the unrest, successfully bringing the situation under control. The village is now in a state of relative calm, with authorities closely monitoring the situation to prevent any resurgence of violence.