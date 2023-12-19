Viral Video: Frustrated Farmer Gives Onions for Free; Amabadas Davne Questions Maharashtra Govt

Over the past few weeks, onion producers have been staging protests against the central government's decision to ban onion exports. This issue came to the forefront on the third day of the winter session, just before the commencement of the house proceedings. Leader of oppostion in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in the legislative council Ambadas Davne, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and many other leaders participated in the protest. Currently one video is going viral on social media where onion producer is giving onions for free.

Ambadas Danve shared this video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), questioning the government, saying, "This video is a mirror shown by the onion producer to the government administration and leaders! Will the ordinary farmer find a place in this establishment of yours?" In this viral video, you can witness frustrated farmers surrounded by sacks of onions, expressing their discontent by saying you can take onions at free of cost.

Until March 31, 2024, the Centre has banned the export of onions to increase availability within the country and control prices. Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Danve stated that the central government's onion export ban policy was anti-farmer. He mentioned that onion farmers were suffering and urged the state government to negotiate with the Centre to lift the export ban on onions.

