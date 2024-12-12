Viral Video Shows Car Soaring 20-25 Feet on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Driver Escapes Major Crash (Watch Video)

In a dramatic incident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Palghar, Maharashtra, a Swift car traveling from Gujarat to Mumbai was launched 20-25 feet into the air after losing control. Despite the sudden and perilous situation, the driver managed to regain control of the vehicle, preventing what could have been a catastrophic accident.

Witnesses reported the alarming sight of the car airborne, with onlookers in shock. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the driver was fortunate to escape unscathed. The video has since gone viral on social media with the identity of the driver yet be to ascertained.