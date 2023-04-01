Vistara to start Mumbai-London direct flight services from June 1

Full-service carrier Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said it will launch direct flight services between Mumbai and London Heathrow, starting June 1.

The services on the new route will be operated five times a week with a Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 aircraft in three-class configuration business, premium economy and economy, Vistara said in a statement.

Mumbai-London will be our fourth route to Europe after connecting Frankfurt, Paris and London with Delhi. This additional gateway also offers our customers more options and flexibility with their travel itineraries, said Vinod Kannan, CEO at Vistara.

We look forward to further expanding our presence in Europe, especially with more wide-body aircraft joining our fleet in the coming months, he added.

The airline also said that bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including on its website, mobile app as well as travel agents.