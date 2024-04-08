Vote for Supriya Sule in Baramati Means Vote for Rahul Gandhi: Devendra Fadnavis

"We will announce the seats in the grand alliance together. Campaigning must begin now. No matter who the candidate is, campaigning comes in handy. We have decided that allies, including Shiv Sena and NCP, should prepare wherever candidates are to be declared. We have also asked them to hold rallies," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated while speaking to reporters. He also criticized Supriya Sule while talking about Baramati.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis spoke directly on various issues. Various developments are taking place in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Eknath Khadse is said to be returning to the BJP. Devendra Fadnavis said that even if anyone enters the BJP believing in Prime Minister Modi, there is no reason for anyone to oppose it. "The party did not inform us about it. But when the party officially informs us, we will welcome them," Fadnavis said.

Supriya Sule's vote in Baramati is a vote for Rahul Gandhi

Talking about Baramati, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have a question with Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar is not a candidate from Baramati. If Sunetra Pawar is elected, she will raise her hand for PM Modi and if Supriya Sule is elected, she will raise her hand for Rahul Gandhi. In other words, a vote for Sunetra Pawar is a vote for PM Modi. A vote for Supriya Sule is a vote for Rahul Gandhi. If some people don't understand this, what will we do?" he asked.

"We have had some discussions with MNS in the last few days. Especially since the MNS took up the Hindutva agenda, he and I have grown closer. We expect that Raj Thackeray and his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will stay with the Grand Alliance," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.