Voters taught BJP lesson for harassing Rahul Gandhi": Nana Patole on Congress win in Karnataka

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the people of Karnataka taught a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party for "harassing and defaming" Rahul Gandhi.Congress has bagged power on its own in the southern state after ten years.The BJP conspired to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Lok Sabha member and "made him homeless", Nana Patole told reporters here.Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official bungalow after he was disqualified following his conviction for defamation by a Surat court in March. People are ready to accept Rahul Gandhi*s leadership. Karnataka results are proof of this," Patole said.

The Congress has wrested Karnataka from BJP by winning 137 seats - well past the halfway mark in the 224-member assembly. With today's results, the BJP lost its only bastion in the south. "After 35 years, we got such a thumping majority, which we should always remember," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the party's big victory in Karnataka.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Congress for its win and wished the party best in its endeavour to fulfilling people's aspirations."I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he said in another tweet.Congress's Rahul Gandhi congratulated the people of Karnataka and told the cheering party workers at the Congress office in New Delhi: "The market of hate has been shut, and shops of love have opened," he told. All the focus now will be on who the Congress pick for the Chief Minister candidate with both state chief DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah eyeing the spot.