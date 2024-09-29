Wall Collapse at BMC Waste Center in Borivali Sparks Panic

A section of the wall at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) wet and dry waste classification center in Shimpoli, Borivali West, collapsed on Sunday morning due to heavy rainfall. This incident marks the third collapse in the past three years, raising significant concerns about the wall's structural integrity.

At this facility, the BMC sorts wet and dry waste collected from residents. Former Corporator Shiva Shetty visited the site and promptly alerted the BMC to the incident.

Shetty expressed, "This is the third time the wall has collapsed in three years, creating a serious risk for local residents. The foundation has significantly deteriorated. We have also submitted complaints to the BMC, urging them to build a more robust wall." Local residents echoed these concerns, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the construction of a new wall over temporary fixes.