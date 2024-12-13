Waqf Tribunal Issues Notices to 25 Farmers in Latur's Budhada Village

In a development similar to the situation in Talegaon, Ahemadpur, where farmers recently received notices from the Waqf Tribunal, another incident has emerged in Budhada village, located in Latur's Ausa taluka. A total of 25 farmers from the village have now been served notices regarding a claim on approximately 150 to 175 acres of land.

Samshad Azgar Hussain, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has lodged a complaint with the Waqf Tribunal, prompting the tribunal to issue notices to farmers in Budhada village. Rajesh Budhodkar, a farmer from the village, shared that the notices were received after the deadline had passed. However, when they appeared before the tribunal on December 4, they requested legal representation to understand the situation. The farmers have been given a new hearing date of December 28. The complaint pertains to a claim on 150-175 acres of land, affecting 25 farmers in Budhada village.

Rajesh Budhodkar, a farmer from Budhada village, expressed frustration over the claim made by the Waqf Tribunal on their land, stating that the land was passed down through generations since his grandfather acquired it in 1955. He added that a lawyer has been appointed for the 25 affected farmers.

Recently, similar claims were made on 300 acres of land in Talegaon, Latur, sparking concerns among farmers. The Waqf Tribunal issued notices to farmers in both villages based on complaints, with BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar assuring farmers that their land will be protected and the government will support them.



