Wardha: Villager killed in explosion at central ammunition depot's demolition centre

A tragic incident occurred today at around 9 am when a bomb unexpectedly exploded during efforts to defuse expired explosives at the Central Ammunition Depot's demolition centre. Yogesh Kishore Nerkar, a resident of Sonegaon Abaji, lost his life instantly when a piece of iron from the explosion struck him in the stomach.

Despite being a restricted area, villagers had entered the site. Fortunately, around 20-25 labourers present during the demolition remained unharmed. The Deoli police swiftly arrived at the scene after being alerted. This incident highlights the grave dangers of handling explosive materials and emphasizes the need for strict adherence to safety procedures in such situations.