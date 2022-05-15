Warkari Sect demand to file a case against Ketaki Chitale

Actress Ketaki Chitale, who posted an offensive Facebook post about NCP President Sharad Pawar, is facing more difficulties. Now Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan has also demanded to file a case against Ketaki. The trustees lodged a complaint with Pimpri Chinchwad police. The poem that Ketki posted on Facebook against NCP President Sharad Pawar mentioned 'Tuka Mhane'. Controversial and satirical writing has been done by mentioning the words 'Tuka Mhane'. 'Tuka Mhane' is the name of Saint Tukaram Maharaj and is the signature of all the abhangas written by Maharaj. So if any saint is used in such a manner, it will never be tolerated. Therefore, a case should be registered against Ketaki Chitale so that no one makes such a mistake again. Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan has filed such a complaint and demanded legal action.

Ketaki Chitale has been remanded in police custody till May 18. Ketaki did not hire a lawyer in court, she argued in court herself. Ketaki was produced before the court in the morning. Police told the court that custody was needed to investigate the matter further.

Ketaki has so far been booked in several police stations across the state. A case has been registered at Powai Police Station in Mumbai, Gadge Nagar Police Station in Amravati and Nashik Cyber ​​Police today. Earlier, cases were registered against Ketaki in Kalwa, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, Sindhudurg, Akola, Goregaon in Mumbai.