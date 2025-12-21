Washim Local Body Election Results: BJP Leader’s Son Nitesh Malik Loses by One Vote

BJP’s former MLA Lakhan Malik’s son, Nitesh Malik, was defeated by just one vote in Ward No. 2A of the Washim Municipal Council. The rival candidate from Uddhav Sena, Karuna Kalle, received 1,061 votes, while Nitesh Malik got 1,060 votes. Karuna Kalle’s victory was confirmed through postal ballots.At the polling stations, Kalle secured 1,045 votes and Malik got 1,052 votes. Through postal ballots, Kalle received 16 votes and Malik 8 votes. Kalle won by a margin of a single vote.

The ruling Mahayuti is maintaining a commanding lead in the Maharashtra local body elections, currently ahead in 192 bodies.The Opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trails with leads in 46 bodies, while local fronts are ahead in 16 bodies, according to early trends.The results signal a strong showing for the ruling alliance at the grassroots level, as counting continues across the state’s municipal councils and nagar panchayats. At the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, the strongroom was opened and the vote-counting process began after the seals were broken in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised representatives.

Voting for the civic body elections was held on Saturday, with voters turning up at polling booths early in the day to exercise their franchise. Ahead of the municipal polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, stating that it would emerge victorious. Speaking to reporters in Thane, Shinde said that the alliance had contested the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together and would follow the same approach in the municipal polls as well, asserting that the Mahayuti would win.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the State Election Commission’s decision to announce the civic elections, stating that it is not appropriate for municipal bodies to remain under administrative control for long periods in a democratic setup. He said that elected representatives are essential for the smooth functioning of local bodies.